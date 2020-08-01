IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$10.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$6.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on IPL Plastics from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on IPL Plastics from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 17th.

Get IPL Plastics alerts:

IPLP stock opened at C$9.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $543.28 million and a P/E ratio of 38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.72. IPL Plastics has a 52-week low of C$2.83 and a 52-week high of C$10.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.99.

IPL Plastics Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various packaging solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (LF&E), Consumer Packaging Solutions (CPS), and Returnable Packaging Solutions (RPS).

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for IPL Plastics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPL Plastics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.