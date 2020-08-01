Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Set at C$8.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) received a C$8.00 target price from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LUN. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.00.

LUN stock opened at C$7.50 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$4.08 and a 1 year high of C$8.59. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,250.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$507.44 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.57, for a total value of C$128,115.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 233,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,530,810.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

