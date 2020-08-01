Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) PT Raised to C$20.00

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of MRG.UN opened at C$15.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.89, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.48. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 52-week low of C$10.73 and a 52-week high of C$20.98. The company has a market cap of $586.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

