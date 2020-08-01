Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target to C$20.00

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock opened at C$15.04 on Thursday. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 52-week low of C$10.73 and a 52-week high of C$20.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.89. The company has a market capitalization of $586.45 million and a P/E ratio of 3.45.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

