Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) PT Raised to C$42.00 at Raymond James

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PKI. TD Securities set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Parkland Fuel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

TSE PKI opened at C$35.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$34.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.71. Parkland Fuel has a 1-year low of C$17.57 and a 1-year high of C$49.22.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.49). The firm had revenue of C$4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.24 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Parkland Fuel will post 1.4160532 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 30,358 shares of Parkland Fuel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.48, for a total transaction of C$1,107,314.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 481,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,576,523.48. Also, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 8,000 shares of Parkland Fuel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.03, for a total transaction of C$280,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at C$1,100,015.69. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,621 shares of company stock worth $2,638,307.

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

