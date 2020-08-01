Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) PT Raised to C$42.00 at Raymond James

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.08% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PKI. TD Securities set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Parkland Fuel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.
TSE PKI opened at C$35.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$34.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.71. Parkland Fuel has a 1-year low of C$17.57 and a 1-year high of C$49.22.
In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 30,358 shares of Parkland Fuel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.48, for a total transaction of C$1,107,314.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 481,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,576,523.48. Also, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 8,000 shares of Parkland Fuel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.03, for a total transaction of C$280,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at C$1,100,015.69. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,621 shares of company stock worth $2,638,307.
About Parkland Fuel
Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.
See Also: Conference Calls
Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland Fuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.