Raymond James Upgrades Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) to “Outperform”

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$6.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of TSE RME opened at C$4.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.66, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. Rocky Mountain Dealerships has a 52-week low of C$3.32 and a 52-week high of C$7.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.94. The stock has a market cap of $83.77 million and a P/E ratio of -24.07.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$133.72 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Rocky Mountain Dealerships will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4 wheel-drive tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, graders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots.

