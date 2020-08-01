Norbord (TSE:OSB) PT Raised to C$50.00

Norbord (TSE:OSB) had its target price increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OSB. Raymond James increased their target price on Norbord from C$36.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Norbord from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Norbord from C$44.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

TSE OSB opened at C$43.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -154.47. Norbord has a one year low of C$13.01 and a one year high of C$44.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.39.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$626.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$639.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norbord will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

