ATB Capital Lowers NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$27.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 80.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI Group stock opened at C$14.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $951.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.30. NFI Group has a one year low of C$9.12 and a one year high of C$33.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.79.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$953.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$828.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 1.4799999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NFI Group news, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$198,783.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,152,646 shares in the company, valued at C$70,553,455.54. Also, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup sold 7,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.94, for a total transaction of C$140,303.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$685,889.82. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 756,900 shares of company stock valued at $11,985,241 and sold 536,507 shares valued at $9,866,261.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.