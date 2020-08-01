ATB Capital Lowers NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$27.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 80.12% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.
NFI Group stock opened at C$14.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $951.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.30. NFI Group has a one year low of C$9.12 and a one year high of C$33.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.79.
In other NFI Group news, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$198,783.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,152,646 shares in the company, valued at C$70,553,455.54. Also, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup sold 7,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.94, for a total transaction of C$140,303.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$685,889.82. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 756,900 shares of company stock valued at $11,985,241 and sold 536,507 shares valued at $9,866,261.
About NFI Group
NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.
