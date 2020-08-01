MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised their target price on MYR Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MYR Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine lowered MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MYR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

MYRG stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average is $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.79.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. MYR Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $513.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $188,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 286,884 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $844,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

