Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.36, but opened at $11.70. Sally Beauty shares last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 58,887 shares.

The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $705.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.08 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 491.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBH. Oppenheimer raised Sally Beauty to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sally Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,735.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at $260,559.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,523.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $123,515. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 20,603,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,375 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 12,935,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,523,000 after acquiring an additional 285,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,080,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,972,000 after acquiring an additional 92,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 92,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,821,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after acquiring an additional 84,238 shares during the period.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Sally Beauty Company Profile (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

