Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Trading 16.6% Higher on Strong Earnings

Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) shares traded up 16.6% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $16.38 and last traded at $14.62, 1,035,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 159% from the average session volume of 399,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $130.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 9.98%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the first quarter worth $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the first quarter worth $80,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the first quarter worth $108,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $975.34 million, a P/E ratio of 121.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

About Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

