Short Interest in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Declines By 15.6%

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,800 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the June 30th total of 479,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRCE. ValuEngine raised shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of 1st Source from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

SRCE opened at $33.12 on Friday. 1st Source has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $53.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.14.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. 1st Source had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $79.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1st Source will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in 1st Source during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in 1st Source by 26.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in 1st Source by 34.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

