Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $48.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.41, but opened at $40.38. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at $42.61, with a volume of 947,888 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BEP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $11,161,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $1,392,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter worth about $797,000. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

