Contrasting Viad (NYSE:VVI) & i3 Verticals (NYSE:IIIV)

Viad (NYSE:VVI) and i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Viad alerts:

Viad has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

88.9% of Viad shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of i3 Verticals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Viad shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.1% of i3 Verticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Viad and i3 Verticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viad 0 0 1 0 3.00 i3 Verticals 0 1 5 0 2.83

Viad presently has a consensus target price of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 308.02%. i3 Verticals has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.87%. Given Viad’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Viad is more favorable than i3 Verticals.

Profitability

This table compares Viad and i3 Verticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad 2.06% 10.44% 4.12% i3 Verticals -0.54% 15.10% 6.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viad and i3 Verticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad $1.37 billion 0.22 $22.03 million $2.48 5.83 i3 Verticals $376.31 million 1.76 -$3.05 million $0.39 62.00

Viad has higher revenue and earnings than i3 Verticals. Viad is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than i3 Verticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Viad beats i3 Verticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures. It also provides creative design and strategy, integrated marketing and pre/post event communications, data analytics and insights, event surveys, return on investment analysis, online management tools, attendee/exhibit booth traffic analysis, staff training, logistics/transportation, storage/refurbishment of exhibits, installation and dismantling labor, and tradeshow program management services. In addition, the company offers custom exhibit design/construction, portable/modular exhibits and design, and graphics and signage products; event technology services, including event accommodation solutions, registration and data analytics, and event management tools; and audio-visual services, such as video and lighting production, digital studio, entertainment and talent coordination, projection mapping, and computer rental and support services. Further, it owns and operates hotels and lodges, recreational attractions, food and beverage, and retail facilities; provides ground transportation services comprising sightseeing tour, airport shuttle, and seasonal charter motor coach services, as well as offers corporate and event management services for meetings, conferences, incentive travel, sports, and special events. The company was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. Its payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other point of sale-related solutions. It offers its solutions to its clients through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, independent sales organizations, and other referral partners, such as financial institutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.