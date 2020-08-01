Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €9.60 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been assigned a €9.60 ($10.79) price target by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ENEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €7.30 ($8.20) target price on Enel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €8.70 ($9.78) target price on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays set a €8.50 ($9.55) target price on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.30 ($10.45) target price on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.50 ($8.43) target price on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €8.15 ($9.16).

Enel has a 52-week low of €4.16 ($4.67) and a 52-week high of €5.59 ($6.28).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

