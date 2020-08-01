Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €7.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been given a €7.50 ($8.43) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ENEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €8.50 ($9.55) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.80 ($8.76) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.60 ($10.79) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €7.30 ($8.20) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, HSBC set a €7.60 ($8.54) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Enel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €8.15 ($9.16).

Enel has a 1-year low of €4.16 ($4.67) and a 1-year high of €5.59 ($6.28).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

