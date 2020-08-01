Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Given a C$1.65 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) has been assigned a C$1.65 price target by investment analysts at Pi Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Superior Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SGI. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

Superior Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.33 and a 52-week high of C$1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold Mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.