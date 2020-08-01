Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €2.30 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) received a €2.30 ($2.58) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.56 ($4.00) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €2.72 ($3.06) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.70 ($3.03) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €1.70 ($1.91) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.80 ($3.15) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €2.64 ($2.97).

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($5.92) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.02).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

