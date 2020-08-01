Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) PT Set at C$1.50 by Raymond James

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) has been assigned a C$1.50 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $208.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.97. Orezone Gold has a one year low of C$0.22 and a one year high of C$1.03.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, insider Sun Valley Gold LLC sold 253,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.84, for a total transaction of C$212,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,196,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,165,332.16. Also, Director Patrick Downey acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,661,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,029,975. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $274,200.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of resource projects. Its principal property is the Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Orezone Gold Corporation(TSXV:ORE) operates independently of IAMGOLD Burkina Faso Inc as of February 25, 2009.

