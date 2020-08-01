Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) PT Set at C$1.50 by Raymond James

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) has been assigned a C$1.50 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $208.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.97. Orezone Gold has a one year low of C$0.22 and a one year high of C$1.03.
Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Orezone Gold
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of resource projects. Its principal property is the Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Orezone Gold Corporation(TSXV:ORE) operates independently of IAMGOLD Burkina Faso Inc as of February 25, 2009.
Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?
Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.