Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) PT Set at €3.74 by Goldman Sachs Group

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been given a €3.74 ($4.20) price objective by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €3.05 ($3.43) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.80 ($3.15) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oddo Bhf set a €3.40 ($3.82) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.49) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €4.00 ($4.49) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €3.52 ($3.95).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of €6.51 ($7.31) and a 12-month high of €7.93 ($8.91).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

