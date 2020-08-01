Brokers Set Expectations for Carvana Co’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Carvana in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.85) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.84). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.33) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.57) EPS.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 127.13%. The company’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CVNA. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Carvana from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nomura lifted their price target on Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carvana from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.32.

Carvana stock opened at $154.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.98 and a beta of 2.39. Carvana has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $157.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Carvana by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 516.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

