Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €2.60 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been assigned a €2.60 ($2.92) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €3.40 ($3.82) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, June 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €2.80 ($3.15) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.48) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.90 ($2.13) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €2.64 ($2.97).

Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of €5.27 ($5.92) and a fifty-two week high of €6.25 ($7.02).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

