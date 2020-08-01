Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €2.75 by Deutsche Bank

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been assigned a €2.75 ($3.09) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SAN has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC set a €2.30 ($2.58) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.80 ($3.15) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.40 ($3.82) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.70 ($3.03) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €2.64 ($2.97).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($5.92) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.02).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.