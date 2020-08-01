Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €3.50 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been given a €3.50 ($3.93) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.74 ($4.20) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €4.00 ($4.49) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €2.50 ($2.81) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.05 ($3.43) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €3.52 ($3.95).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of €6.51 ($7.31) and a 52 week high of €7.93 ($8.91).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

