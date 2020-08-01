Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

NYSE GIL opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.57. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $40.29. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.78). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 3,965.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 1,321.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 104,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 96,871 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 55.3% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.