Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.
NYSE GIL opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.57. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $40.29. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.35.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 3,965.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 1,321.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 104,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 96,871 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 55.3% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.
