ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €14.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €14.00 ($15.73) price target from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($23.60) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($15.73) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($14.61) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.36) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.11) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €13.94 ($15.66).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($19.91) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($34.56).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

