JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on JRONY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC lowered JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Main First Bank lowered JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of JRONY opened at $33.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.14.

JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 2,900 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 30 pharmacies and 200 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 532 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

