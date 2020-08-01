Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Intevac, Inc. is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment used to manufacture thin-film disks for computer hard disk drives. Sputtering is a complex vacuum deposition process used to deposit multiple thin-film layers on a disk. The company’s primary objective is to be the industry leader in supplying disk sputtering equipment by providing disk sputtering systems which have both the highest overall performance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Intevac from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of Intevac stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.00 million, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.85. Intevac has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $7.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $28.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Intevac had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intevac will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,547. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intevac by 36.0% during the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 680,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Intevac by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 569,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intevac by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Intevac during the first quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intevac by 86.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 50,080 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

