Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on JYNT. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Joint in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Joint from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Joint from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $14.44 on Friday. Joint has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $201.34 million, a P/E ratio of 65.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Joint had a return on equity of 66.44% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $13.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Joint will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Joint by 9.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Joint by 8.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Joint by 85.9% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Joint by 42.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Joint by 120.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

