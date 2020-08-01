Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LKFN. BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

LKFN opened at $44.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.04. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 32.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $92,183.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $75,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth $6,538,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $5,750,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,495,000 after purchasing an additional 95,002 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,265,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,494,000 after purchasing an additional 90,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,008,000 after purchasing an additional 86,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

