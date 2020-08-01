James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JAMES HARDI-ADR pioneered the development of fibre cement technology in the 1980’s. They have many product applications including: External siding, trim and fascia, ceiling lining and flooring, partitioning, decorative columns, fencing and drainage pipes. “

JHX has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of JHX opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.26. James Hardie Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.13.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $673.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 9.26%. Equities research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 27,038 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 544,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 169,567 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 65.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. 1.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

