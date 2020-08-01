J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womens apparel. The Company offers sweaters, tops, pants, dresses, shorts, skirts, sleepwear and accessories. It markets through retail stores, website and catalog. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

NYSE JILL opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.32.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.53). J.Jill had a negative net margin of 33.54% and a negative return on equity of 77.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that J.Jill will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 375.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 358,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 283,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 208,514 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 56,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in J.Jill by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 53,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Company Profile

as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

