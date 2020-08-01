J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CL King upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $123.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.82 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 3.49%. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Gerard Garfield Law sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total transaction of $1,274,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,424.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 22.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 17.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 61.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

