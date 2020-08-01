Brokerages Set Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Price Target at $14.15

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.15.

KRP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company.

Shares of KRP opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.77. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.28). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 91.23%. The firm had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.14 million. Analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 20.18%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 37.5% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

