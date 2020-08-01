Brokerages Set Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Price Target at $62.33

Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on VEC. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

Get Vectrus alerts:

VEC opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Vectrus has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $509.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.65.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $351.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vectrus will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles Prow sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,091,684.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 21.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,248 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vectrus by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Vectrus during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Vectrus by 2,486.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vectrus during the fourth quarter valued at $885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.