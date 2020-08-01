Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Receives $68.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Anterix from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Anterix from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th.

Shares of ATEX opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.11, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.56. Anterix has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $57.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.78 million, a P/E ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 0.32.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.16). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 16.06% and a negative net margin of 2,406.52%. Analysts predict that Anterix will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Anterix news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $10,816,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elaine Gangeri sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $65,021.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,876 shares of company stock valued at $697,544 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Bain Capital Credit LP acquired a new stake in Anterix during the 1st quarter valued at $30,981,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Anterix by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,017,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,157,000 after purchasing an additional 166,421 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Anterix during the 1st quarter valued at $3,923,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Anterix during the 1st quarter valued at $2,616,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Anterix by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 34,428 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

