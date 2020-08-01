Brokerages Set Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) Target Price at $36.14

Shares of Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.14.

DOMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Domo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Domo from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Domo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Domo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $247,020.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $206,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $413,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,241 shares of company stock worth $1,203,517 over the last ninety days. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Domo by 1,902.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 143,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Domo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,802,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Domo by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 42,104 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Domo by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 20,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Domo by 1,223.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 226,824 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01. The company has a market cap of $906.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Domo has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $38.48.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 million. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.76% and a negative net margin of 63.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that Domo will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

