Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Receives $29.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

ISTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Investar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar stock opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81. Investar has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $26.46.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $22.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.22 million. Investar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 6.18%. Research analysts expect that Investar will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investar by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Investar by 48.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Investar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Investar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 65,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Investar by 7.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.