Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Receives $20.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

DCOM opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.06 million, a PE ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $51.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.99 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 173.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 8.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

