Analysts Set Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Target Price at $31.75

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

Shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VIR shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

In related news, CFO Howard Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,634,634.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $114,416.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,416.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,480 shares of company stock valued at $14,725,362 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 793.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 33,241 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 157.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIR opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $75.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.32.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 million.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Analyst Recommendations for Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR)

