Analysts Set Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) PT at $26.50

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

SJR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $30.50 to $31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Shaw Communications by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Shaw Communications by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Shaw Communications by 494.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 13,715 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Shaw Communications by 279.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 118,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 87,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Shaw Communications by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 933,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,971,000 after acquiring an additional 555,878 shares in the last quarter. 57.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SJR opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.48%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Analyst Recommendations for Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR)

