Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. Celcuity reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.84) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Celcuity.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02).

CELC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 732,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 196,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 25,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Celcuity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELC stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. Celcuity has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $23.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $54.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.97.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celcuity (CELC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.