BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

BTGOF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of BT Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS BTGOF opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. BT Group has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $2.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BT Group stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 114,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, and Openreach. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

