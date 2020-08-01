Brokerages Anticipate Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) to Post -$0.50 EPS

Brokerages expect Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) to report earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Millendo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.47). Millendo Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Millendo Therapeutics.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02.

A number of research analysts have commented on MLND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Wedbush lowered Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 105,457 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $778,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 42,150 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLND opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21. Millendo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia.

