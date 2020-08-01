Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Receives $81.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNE. ValuEngine raised shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Macquarie lowered shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Get Sony alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 4.2% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the second quarter valued at $220,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 83,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 56.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 55,045 shares in the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony stock opened at $77.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average of $66.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.08. Sony has a 12-month low of $50.94 and a 12-month high of $78.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.05%. On average, analysts predict that Sony will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.