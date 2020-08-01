Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Invesco in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). Invesco had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $8.25 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $9.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $10.04 on Friday. Invesco has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $19.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 34.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,814,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,274,000 after buying an additional 3,047,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,825,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,292,000 after buying an additional 187,218 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,906,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,708,000 after buying an additional 48,739 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 34.2% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,488,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,821,000 after buying an additional 1,654,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 6.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,177,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,953,000 after buying an additional 250,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Earnings History and Estimates for Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokerages Set Kimbell Royalty Partners LP Price Target at $14.15
Brokerages Set Kimbell Royalty Partners LP Price Target at $14.15
Brokerages Set Vectrus Inc Price Target at $62.33
Brokerages Set Vectrus Inc Price Target at $62.33
Anterix Inc Receives $68.80 Average PT from Analysts
Anterix Inc Receives $68.80 Average PT from Analysts
Brokerages Set Domo Inc Target Price at $36.14
Brokerages Set Domo Inc Target Price at $36.14
Investar Holding Corp Receives $29.00 Average PT from Analysts
Investar Holding Corp Receives $29.00 Average PT from Analysts
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Receives $20.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Receives $20.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report