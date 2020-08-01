Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Invesco in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). Invesco had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $8.25 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $9.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $10.04 on Friday. Invesco has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $19.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 34.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,814,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,274,000 after buying an additional 3,047,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,825,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,292,000 after buying an additional 187,218 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,906,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,708,000 after buying an additional 48,739 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 34.2% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,488,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,821,000 after buying an additional 1,654,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 6.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,177,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,953,000 after buying an additional 250,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.