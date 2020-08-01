Analysts Expect Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) to Post -$0.42 EPS

Brokerages expect Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) to post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.19). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FUSN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other Fusion Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Johnson & Johnson purchased 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,325,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.