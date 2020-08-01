Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Receives $86.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RBC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised shares of Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Regal Beloit stock opened at $91.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.77 and a 200-day moving average of $78.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. Regal Beloit has a 1-year low of $51.99 and a 1-year high of $94.99.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Regal Beloit’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is 21.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,885,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 104.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 369.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 417.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

