Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Uxin’s earnings. Uxin posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Uxin will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Uxin.

UXIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uxin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

UXIN opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $364.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of -0.38. Uxin has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $3.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UXIN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Uxin in the first quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uxin in the first quarter worth $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Uxin in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Uxin by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uxin by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30,323 shares during the last quarter. 24.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

