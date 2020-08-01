Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Mcdonald’s in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the fast-food giant will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ FY2020 earnings at $5.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.66 EPS.

MCD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Longbow Research increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $194.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.03.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after buying an additional 169,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,211,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,192,433,000 after buying an additional 31,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,795,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $958,350,000 after buying an additional 61,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,721,539 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $946,057,000 after buying an additional 21,317 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

